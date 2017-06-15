Goldman sees emerging markets withstanding Fed rate hikes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects emerging markets to remain resilient in the face of gradual Fed rate hikes, given their narrowing credit gap. Reuters

Hong Kong: Emerging markets are doing their own little bit to cushion the blow of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, with countries like Brazil already putting the brakes on borrowing, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Developing nations, excluding China, saw their aggregate annual credit-to-gross domestic product ratio slip one percentage point to 125% by the end of last year, the first time the group has deleveraged since the global financial crisis, Jane Wei, a London-based strategist with Goldman Sachs International, said in a 14 June report. The credit gap—or difference between that ratio and its long-term trend—has declined to 4.3 percentage points, down from a peak of 6.6% in 2015, according to Wei.

“The narrowing credit gap has given us confidence in the ability of these emerging markets to withstand US rate shocks to a degree, and we expect them to remain resilient in the face of gradual Fed rate hikes,” she said.

Goldman Sachs joins banks including Societe Generale SA in arguing that emerging markets still have scope to withstand monetary tightening in the US. The Fed hiked for the second time in 2017 on Wednesday, with chair Janet Yellen betting the strength of the American job market will outweigh recent signs of weakness in inflation.

MSCI Inc.’s index of emerging market stocks may rise 13% over the next 12 months, according to share price estimates compiled by Bloomberg, after posting a 16% increase so far this year. The gauge for developing currencies is trading near the highest level since 2014.

Wei took a look at more frequently updated loans data published by central banks and made several observations about 2017.

“The combination of stronger external balances, high real rates and a progressing deleveraging means that emerging markets should be able to withstand gradual US rate shocks, as the Fed looks to normalize rates further in coming quarters,” Wei said. Bloomberg