 Returns on my investments - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 12 01 AM IST

Returns on my investments

Here’s how four asset types have done in different periods
Staff Writer
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix on investments. Photo: iStock
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix on investments. Photo: iStock

Latest News »

Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix on investments. Here are returns across four assets types (returns in %).

First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 12 01 AM IST
Topics: investments gold equity returns RoI

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share