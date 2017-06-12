Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of inflation data, Wipro, Reliance top losers

Mumbai: The Sensex picked up cues from a lacklustre Asia as it stumbled 159 points on Monday at the beginning of the week, after investors started to take profit ahead of key Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and inflation numbers due later in the day. Asian shares traded in the negative territory after polls in the UK threw up a hung Parliament and markets await the results of the first round of France’s parliamentary elections. The 30-share index plunged by 155.91 points, or 0.49%, to 31,106.15.

The gauge had gained 48.70 points in the previous session on Friday. Sectoral indices such as technology, IT, capital goods, bank, PSU, power, auto, oil and gas tripped, falling by up to 0.62%. Major IT players felt the heat as Wipro, TCS and Infosys slid by up to 2.08%. National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Nifty retreated by 45.35 points, or 0.46%, to 9,622.90. Profit-booking by participants paced up ahead of key macro data—IIP for April and consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for May are slated for release after market hours. A depreciating rupee against the dollar weighed, traders said.

■ 11.20am: Wipro shares fall over 2.47%, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares decline by 1.5% while Reliance Industries shares fall 1.1%.

■ 10.20am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 159 points, or 0.51%, to 31,103, while the Nifty 50 falls 50 points, or 0.52%, to 9,618.

■ 10.00am: Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs305.85 after it said to CNBC that it have no agri portfolio hence not affected by farm loan waiver issue.

■ 9.50am: Vascon Engineers Ltd shares hit 20% lower circuit after the company cancelled compulsorily convertible debt issue citing differences with Manan Finserve and Vinca Rosea Farms.

■ 9.40am: BSE Sensex closed lower by 101 points, or 0.32%, to 31,161, while the Nifty 50 falls 31 points, or 0.32%, to 9,637.

9.35am: Gems and Jewellery stocks were trading higher after the goods and services tax (GST) Council slashed the applicable rate on making charges from the 18 per cent decided earlier to five per cent. PC Jeweller Ltd rose 2%, Titan Co Ltd 1.8%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd rose 3.4%, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 3.5, Tara Jewels Ltd 1.4, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd 2.6 and Renaissance Jewellery Ltd 1%

■ 9.32am: Non-banking financial companies were trading lower after Maharashtra government announced farm loan waiver. Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd fell 2.4%, Manappuram Finance Ltd 2.4%, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd 1.3%, Equitas 1%, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd 2%, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd 1.5%.

■ 9.30am: Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.4% to Rs460.50 after the company said its group global wholesales in May, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 1% lower over year earlier

■ 9.25am: Biocon Ltd rose 2% to Rs1,042 after Mylan and Biocon Present Clinical Data on Insulin Glargine at the American Diabetes Association’s 77th Scientific Sessions.

■ 9.22am: Amtek Auto Ltd fell 1.4% to Rs34.50 after the company reported a net loss of Rs307.57 crore in March quarter against Rs563 crore a year ago.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.35 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.39, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 64.25.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.511% compared to its previous close of 6.503%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was up 0.06%, Singapore dollar 0.05%, China renminbi 0.02% and Indonesian rupiah 0.02%. However, South Korean won was down 0.16%

With inputs from PTI