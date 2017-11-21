Nasdaq opens at record on gains in technology stocks

The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46$, to 6,821.71. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4%, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33%, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46$, to 6,821.71. Reuters