 Nasdaq opens at record on gains in technology stocks - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 08 34 PM IST

Nasdaq opens at record on gains in technology stocks

Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks
Sruthi Shankar
The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46$, to 6,821.71. Photo: Bloomberg
The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46$, to 6,821.71. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Wall Street indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, led by gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.06 points, or 0.4%, to 23,524.39. The S&P 500 gained 8.57 points, or 0.33%, to 2,590.71. The Nasdaq Composite added 30.99 points, or 0.46$, to 6,821.71. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 08 34 PM IST
Topics: Nasdaq US stocks technology stocks Dow Jones S&P

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share