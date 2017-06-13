HDFC Bank overtakes RIL to become second-most valuable company

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Tuesday surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to become the country’s second-most valued firm in terms of market capitalization.

At close of trade on Tuesday, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs4,31,471.57 crore—Rs4,688.27 crore more than RIL’s Rs4,26,783.30 crore. Shares of HDFC Bank rose by 0.62%to Rs1,679.65 on the BSE, while RIL fell by 0.51% to Rs1,312.60. During the day, the scrip of HDFC Bank gained 1.35% to touch its 52-week high of Rs1,691.90.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the most valued Indian company with a m-cap of Rs4,83,424.79 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC (Rs3,70,130.76 crore) and HDFC (Rs2,65,178.80 crore) in the top-five list. The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday ended flat at 31,103.49, up 7.79 points.