Markets LIVE: Sensex falls, Nifty near 10,200 after CPI inflation surges, IIP slows
BSE Sensex falls, while the Nifty hovers around 10,200 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Highlights
- 9.20 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices fell in opening trade on Wednesday, a day after India suffered a macroeconomic setback with retail inflation unexpectedly accelerating to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November and industrial production slowing to 2.2% in October.
First Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 09 22 AM IST
