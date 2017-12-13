 Markets LIVE: Sensex falls, Nifty near 10,200 after CPI inflation surges, IIP slows - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 09 22 AM IST

Markets LIVE: Sensex falls, Nifty near 10,200 after CPI inflation surges, IIP slows

BSE Sensex falls, while the Nifty hovers around 10,200 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 indices fell in opening trade on Wednesday, a day after India suffered a macroeconomic setback with retail inflation unexpectedly accelerating to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November and industrial production slowing to 2.2% in October.
  • 9.20 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade lowerBSE Sensex trades lower by 59.52 points, or 0.18%, to 33,168.47, while the Nifty 50 falls 21.90 points, or 0.21%, to 10,218.25.
First Published: Wed, Dec 13 2017. 09 22 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates BSE Trading

Latest News »

Mark to Market »