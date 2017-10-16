Bharat Financial shares hit 7-year high as analysts cheer IndusInd Bank merger

IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it will acquire Bharat Financial Inclusion and the transaction is expected to be completed in the next 10 months.

New Delhi: Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd touched 7-year high at Rs1,046.50 per share, rising over 4% intraday on Monday. IndusInd Bank has announced a swap ratio for merging with Bharat Financial at 0.639 times implying over 11% premium to the microfinance firm’s closing price on Friday. However, the share prices of IndusInd Bank fell 2.8% during the day.

IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion announced a merger after having entered into a period of exclusive discussion and evaluation. IndusInd said that a wholly-owned subsidiary will be incorporated for facilitating the merger which will primarily be engaged as a business correspondent by the bank.

Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said while the merger is clearly a sweet deal for Bharat Financial shareholders, IndusInd Bank is also set to benefit as the merger will be accretive on margins (30 basis points), return on assets (15 basis points), return on equity (80 basis points for FY20E), earnings per share ( over 3%) and book value (1% dilution). A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. “As per the swap ratio the merger is larger book neutral, while it is EPS (earnings per share) accretive from FY19 particularly as the return profile of Bharat Financial improves after undergoing challenging times over recent period,” it said in a report on 15 October.

However, Prabudas Lilladher sees the deal to be slightly expensive, though it has a positive bearing on return ratios in the near term. “In the medium to long term we see positive outcome as strong penetration of Bharat Financial in rural with robust technology platform will help IndusInd Bank cross sell both liability and asset products,” it said.

It added that loan book risks and volatility will increase for IndusInd Bank, given the fact that Bharat Financial caters to the lower-end segment, which has its own business cycles and strong politically influenced segment.

Edelweiss Securities Ltd feels that though the merger will be synergistic, capital accretive, boost return profile and provide cross-selling opportunities over the long term, the segment, which will constitute 10% of combined portfolio, is volatile in nature and synergies will take some time to accrue.

According to IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Bharat Financial will turn into a bank immediately and thus can offer a universal product suite to its customers, besides getting access to stable and low-cost funds. “This will position it much stronger than the recently licensed small finance banks, as unlike the latter Bharat Financial will have access to ready operating model and well-established products and services... it can retain good customers who otherwise could have migrated to small finance banks or universal banks for their evolved banking needs,” it said in a report on 16 October.

At 1.01pm, Bharat Financial shares were trading at Rs1,028.55, up 2.50%, while IndusInd Bank was at Rs1,719.25, down 1.77% on the BSE. The Sensex rose 0.19% to 32,495.58 points.