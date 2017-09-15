Rupee trades flat against US dollar in opening trade

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.579% compared to its previous close of 6.59%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar in the opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.16 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.12 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 64.13.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb, Reuters reported.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.579% compared to its previous close of 6.59%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index fell 0.11% or 34.84 points to 32,207.09. So far this year, it has risen over 21.09%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought $6.76 billion and $20.31 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.41%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Japanese yen 0.12%, China renminbi 0.07%, Taiwan dollar 0.07% and Singapore dollar rose 0.06%. However, China offshore spot was down 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.11% and South Korean won fell 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.068, down 0.06% from its previous close of 92.124.