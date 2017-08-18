Infosys shares fall nearly 8%, steepest fall in 9 months after Vishal Sikka resigns as CEO

At 10.02am, the scrip was trading at Rs 953.45 on BSE, down 6.6% from its previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.71% to 217.36 points. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Shares of Infosys Ltd on Friday fell as much as 7.6%, its steepest fall in nine month after the company said its managing director and chief executive officer Vishal Sikka resigned from its post.

The stock touched a low of Rs944 a share and fell as much as 7.55%, its steepest fall since 9 November 2016. At 10.02am, the scrip was trading at Rs 953.45 on BSE, down 6.6% from its previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.71% to 217.36 points.

Sikka joined Infosys on 1 August 2014 and since then to till date, the stock surged over 22% outstripping its rivals Tata Consultancies Ltd (down 1.44%), Wipro Ltd (up 7.8%) and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 14.51%. In this period, Sensex gained nearly 24.8%.

The Board of Directors accepted the resignation and appointed U B Pravin Rao as the interim managing director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, the release said.

Earlier Mint reported that Infosys Ltd founder N.R. Narayana Murthy claimed in an email to some of his advisers that he had been told by at least three independent directors of the company that Vishal Sikka was more chief technology officer (CTO) material than chief executive officer (CEO) material.

“All that I hear from at least three independent directors, including Mr Ravi Venkatesan (co-chairman), are complaints about Dr Sikka. They have told me umpteen times that Dr Sikka is not a CEO material but CTO material. This is the view of at least three members of the board, and not my view since I have not seen him operate from the vantage point of an Infosys board member,” Murthy said in the email.

Murthy has publicly lambasted Infosys over the course of the past six-seven months for lapses in corporate governance (allegations the company has denied repeatedly). In the latest email, he went on to criticize the board for failing to uphold the company’s famed governance standards and not creating “checks and balances required in any well-run company”.