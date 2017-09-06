Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 05 21 PM IST

Bank fixed deposit rates: 7 September 2017

Fixed deposit rates offered by different banks for different maturity periods
Staff Writer
Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Latest News »

Fixed deposit (FD) rates vary across banks, depending on the term of deposit. Compare the interest on offer before investing your money.

First Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 05 02 PM IST
Topics: bank fixed deposit interest rate returns savings

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share