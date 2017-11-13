Expert take: Should mutual funds manage insurance?

In a recent interview, Kazuhide Toda, head-Asia Pacific, Nippon Life Insurance, said one can create more synergy by entrusting some parts of the life insurance company’s assets to an asset management company. Should mutual funds do this? We ask the experts.

Saurabh Nanavati, CEO, Invesco Asset Management (India)

Yes, mutual funds should be allowed to manage insurance funds or assets in India, especially those of the unit-linked insurance plans, which have very similar mandates as (mutual) fund products. Globally, insurers tend to outsource fund management to asset management companies (AMCs), either completely or in specific areas, as AMCs are specialists in that area and have significant in-house research capabilities, and good, long-term track records (better than that of in-house fund management of insurance companies). Insurers then tend to manage only the risk element of those portfolios. Another business model is where the insurers have incubated their own asset management companies by first outsourcing their fund management to their own AMCs. The track record thus established is used to attract additional inflows into the new fund products. As the Indian markets evolve with more retail penetration, new products will be launched both for insurance and mutual funds. Regulations allowing, insurers should be open to outsourcing specific strategies, if not the entire portfolio, to asset managers. Also, when the markets open up and insurers are allowed to invest in global markets (to diversify risk), outsourcing fund management to global asset management companies will make far more sense than creating own capabilities.

Karni Singh Arha, CFO, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.

Investment management is a very critical component and is core to the business for insurance companies. Apart from that, it is also a very essential source of income for the insurance companies. Within India, given the local regulations and statutory reporting requirements, currently outsourcing this function is not feasible. Many insurance companies will also be hesitant to outsource it, given the lack of understanding and knowledge of insurance business nuances, i.e., asset liability management (ALM) requirements and also the investment restrictions. Additionally, there will be various local regulatory requirements and statutory reporting requirements, which will again need to be fulfilled by the insurance company. However, globally where regulations permit and given the growing complexities of capital markets, several insurance companies choose to outsource their fund management to be able to participate in specific investment opportunities. The primary reason for choosing outsourcing is either that they lack in-house expertise or want to avoid related operational expenses on resources or reporting. In such situations, outsourcing could provide insurance companies access to professional advice and also to a wider variety of different investment vehicles, especially while comparing their performance with the competition.

A. Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla Sun Life Asset Management

Asset management, globally, provides investment advisory services apart from managing its own funds. Indian AMCs too have been providing portfolio management advisory services to global pension funds and sovereign funds, among others. In fact, there are fund of funds structure within mutual funds, which choose money managers under their asset allocation methods. AMCs invest a lot in building investment management capability to have the right talent and processes. Their intellectual resources have a huge advantage of serving any amount of investment pool or investors or even number of schemes. It also provides a synergy benefit in the form cost advantage, effective utilisation of team and time and the opportunity to select the right investment manager to give the necessary outperformance. In India too, when private-sector insurance companies began to operate in the late 1990s, AMCs such as Birla Sun Life AMC were providing advisory service to Birla Sun Life Insurance, which later got changed due to the Irdai’s regulations. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and pension funds have begun to use AMCs’ investment management capabilities to manage their funds. Hence, the insurance industry, too, can take advantage of this and free up the space for their own expansion drive.

Prateek Pant, head, products and solutions, Sanctum Wealth Management

Traditionally, most non-term life insurance policies are a combination of investment plans and risk cover. While the risk premiums are determined by the actuarial function, investment plans are managed by the fund management team. Irdai regulations specify that each insurer should have a separate fund management team for debt and equity portfolios. An effective investment operation requires not just a few investment managers, but in many cases, an extensive, specialized team and a well invested platform.

An insurer with a diversified portfolio across asset classes needs sufficient size in invested assets to economically justify the same. Without that size, the investment manager’s operation would be inherently limited in breadth and depth. Globally, there is a trend of outsourcing insurance company assets to be managed by third parties. As per National Association of Insurance Commissioners, insurance company assets managed by external money managers in North America grew 10.2% in 2016 and globally by 8.1%. The mutual funds industry in India manages more than Rs20 trillion and employs some of the smartest investment managers with track records of 20 years and more. It would be beneficial for insurance policy holders that investment functions of insurance companies can draw on this expertise.