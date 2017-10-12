Bitcoin trades above $5,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin has chalked up a more than fivefold increase in price since the start of the year. Phot o: Reuters

London: Bitcoin smashed through the $5,000 barrier for the first time ever on Thursday, jumping as much as 7% to chalk up its biggest daily rise in over two weeks.

Bitcoin, the original and still the biggest cryptocurrency, has been on a tear recently, rallying nearly 75% in barely a month.

