Bitcoin trades above $5,000 for first time ever
Bitcoin smashed through the $5,000 barrier for the first time ever today, jumping as much as 7% to chalk up its biggest daily rise in over two weeks
London: Bitcoin smashed through the $5,000 barrier for the first time ever on Thursday, jumping as much as 7% to chalk up its biggest daily rise in over two weeks.
Bitcoin, the original and still the biggest cryptocurrency, has been on a tear recently, rallying nearly 75% in barely a month.
It has chalked up a more than fivefold increase in price since the start of the year. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 02 26 PM IST
Latest News »
- How to spread your inner light
- Alphabet’s Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber in trade secret lawsuit
- AAI asks Bombay HC to declare Vijay Mallya proclaimed offender
- Mutual funds register Rs2 trillion inflows in April-September
- Lufthansa to buy 81 planes, take on 3,000 staff from Air Berlin
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Why the Indus-Infratel buyout deal is not all roses
Is it too early to celebrate the jump in truck sales and rentals?
After GSTN, e-way bills could be another IT disaster in the making
Coal India: higher than expected wage hike disappoints
How smart debt management is fuelling Adani Transmission’s ambition
Share