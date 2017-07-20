Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 01 36 PM IST

ONGC goes up 3% on cabinet’s nod to stake sale in HPCL

PTI
The ONGC stock gained 2.91% to Rs167.80 on the BSE, and went up by 2.97% to Rs167.85 on the NSE. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rose by nearly 3% on Thursday after the company got the Union cabinet’s approval to buy government’s stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL).

Defying its sluggish opening, the ONGC stock gained 2.91% to Rs167.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip went up by 2.97% to Rs167.85. The stock was the biggest gainer on the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty. Shares of HPCL, however, fell by 5% to Rs364.75.

    The cabinet on Wednesday approved sale of the government’s 51.11% stake in oil refiner HPCL to ONGC, India’s largest oil producer, for a potential Rs26,000-30,000 crore, a top official said.

    The official said the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in-principle approval to ONGC to buy HPCL.

    ONGC, the official added, will not have to make an open offer to minority shareholders of HPCL as the government’s holding is being transferred to another state-run firm and the ownership is not changing.

    The deal will be completed within a year, he said.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 20 2017. 01 36 PM IST
    Topics: ONGC ONGC shares stake sale HPCL Union cabinet

