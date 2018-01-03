 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, metal stocks shine - Livemint
Last Modified: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 11 04 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, metal stocks shine

BSE Sensex rises nearly 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,500. Here are the latest updates
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The Nifty 50 also rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Wednesday, retreating from over 29-month high it scaled on Tuesday. ICICI Bank, RIL and SBI are top gainers, whereas shares of Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ONGC and Infosys fell in morning hours. Here are the latest updates:
  • 10.50 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 134.26 points, or 0.40%, to 33,946.52, while the Nifty 50 rose 49.55 points, or 0.47%, to 10,491.75.
  • 10.47 am IST Lasa Supergenerics shares gain 5%Lasa Supergenerics Ltd rose 5% to Rs207.80 after the company said it filed new CEP application with European Medicines Directorate.
  • 10.45 am IST Indowind Energy shares rise on fund raising planIndowind Energy Ltd rose 5% to Rs12.30 after the company said it will raise Rs30 crore through a QIP or rights issue.
  • 10.43 am IST Orient Green Power shares gain on asset saleOrient Green Power Co Ltd rose 6% to Rs11.69 after the company said it sold 8 biomass subsidiaries to Janati Bio Power for Rs49 crore.
  • 10.40 am IST Gallantt Ispat shares surge 20% after Sebi revokes shell company statusGallantt Ispat Ltd rose 20% to Rs249.90 after Securities Exchange Board of India revokes shell company status of the company.
  • 9.45 am IST RIL shares gain over 1%Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs923.45 after the company said it commissioned its refinery off-gas cracker (ROGC) complex of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. This marks the end of the $16 billion refining and petrochemicals expansion plan that RIL embarked on in 2014.
  • 9.43 am IST Fertiliser stocks trade higherFertiliser stocks gained. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 2.6%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains as much as 20%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 1.2%, National Fertilizers 0.5%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 2.8%, Mangalore Chemicals 3% and Chambal Fertilisers 2.5%.
  • 9.40 am IST Titan shares rise on Q3 growthTitan Co. Ltd rose 2% to Rs861.50 after the company said its third-quarter jewellery retail growth is in-line with the company’s expectation.
  • 9.38 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally lower against US dollar on Wednesday, retreating from over 29-month high it scaled on Tuesday. The home currency was trading at 63.56 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.48—a level last seen on 17 July 2015. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.407% compared to its previous close of 7.386%.
  • 9.28 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 101.10 points, or 0.30%, to 33,913.36, while the Nifty 50 rose 25.45 points, or 0.24%, to 10,467.65.
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 09 29 AM IST
