Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, metal stocks shine
BSE Sensex rises nearly 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,500. Here are the latest updates
Highlights
- 10.50 am ISTMarket update
- 10.47 am ISTLasa Supergenerics shares gain 5%
- 10.45 am ISTIndowind Energy shares rise on fund raising plan
- 10.43 am ISTOrient Green Power shares gain on asset sale
- 10.40 am ISTGallantt Ispat shares surge 20% after Sebi revokes shell company status
- 9.45 am ISTRIL shares gain over 1%
- 9.43 am ISTFertiliser stocks trade higher
- 9.40 am ISTTitan shares rise on Q3 growth
- 9.38 am ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex opened higher on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The Nifty 50 also rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar on Wednesday, retreating from over 29-month high it scaled on Tuesday. ICICI Bank, RIL and SBI are top gainers, whereas shares of Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ONGC and Infosys fell in morning hours. Here are the latest updates:
- 10.50 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 134.26 points, or 0.40%, to 33,946.52, while the Nifty 50 rose 49.55 points, or 0.47%, to 10,491.75.
- 9.45 am IST RIL shares gain over 1%Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs923.45 after the company said it commissioned its refinery off-gas cracker (ROGC) complex of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. This marks the end of the $16 billion refining and petrochemicals expansion plan that RIL embarked on in 2014.
- 9.38 am IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally lower against US dollar on Wednesday, retreating from over 29-month high it scaled on Tuesday. The home currency was trading at 63.56 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.48—a level last seen on 17 July 2015. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.407% compared to its previous close of 7.386%.
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 09 29 AM IST
Latest News »
Global gold prices hit 3-1/2-month highs before dipping on dollar recovery
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un orders reopening of border hotline with South
MoneyGram deal collapse may force a rethink at Jack Ma’s Ant Financial
Crude at 31-month high, oil marketing companies likely to be under pressure
Is tidal energy the next frontier for India’s energy security?