NSE to auction investment limits for Rs3,000 crore government bonds

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will on Monday auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of government bonds worth over Rs3,000 crore.

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 3.30pm to 5.30pm after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit. Till yesterday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs1,86,626 crore, which is 98.38% of the total permitted threshold of Rs1,89,700 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits to the tune of Rs3,074 crore on 18 December.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange would be conducting a mock bidding session today. In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs5,139 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs3,930 crore put on offer.