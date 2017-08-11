Sensex, Nifty shed 1% on fears over fiscal situation, US-North Korea tension

Nifty fell as much as 1.18% or 115.90 points to 9,704.35, its lowest intra-day level since 10 July. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices dropped 1% on Friday, tumbling to their lowest levels in more than a month, hurt by a possible deterioration in the government’s fiscal situation, and as geopolitical tensions kept global investors on the edge.

Globally, investors shunned riskier bets after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to North Korea against attacking Guam or US allies after it disclosed plans to fire missiles over Japan to land near the US Pacific territory.

Most Asian equity markets were headed for a third straight session of decline due to a flight to safety.

At 9:17am, BSE’s 30-share Sensex was down 0.98% or 307.90 points at 31,223.43 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty also dropped 0.98% o 96.20 points at 9,724.05.

Sensex dropped as much 1.07% or 336.46 points to 31,194.87 in early trade, hitting its lowest level since 7 July, while Nifty fell as much as 1.18% or 115.90 points to 9,704.35, its lowest intra-day level since 10 July

“The investor sentiment is weak due to tensions between US and North Korea. Risk is off the table,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternative Strategies LLP.

After market hours on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it would pay Rs30,659 crore as dividend to the government, less than half the surplus it transferred the previous year.

This would potentially impact the government’s fiscal math this financial year, which is under pressure due to state-run banks’ sluggish earnings growth.

In the budget for fiscal year 2017-18, finance minister Arun Jaitley had pegged dividend income from RBI, public sector banks and financial institutions at Rs74,901 crore.

With public sector banks still struggling to make profits because of the heavy stressed asset load on their balance sheets, the bulk of this dividend would have been expected from the RBI.

“It is too early in the year to pre-judge, if it will negatively impact government’s fiscal situation. It is a long way before we can come to a final conclusion,” said Sanghavi. “That said, there is pressure on the government’s end to garner resources. We also need to see how GST pans out in adding to government’s coffers.”

Sensex is 4.01% off its record high levels of 32,686.48 points seen on 2 August, and it looks like there is more pain in the offing.

“We are at an interesting juncture where on one side policy reforms and structural story remains robust, but cyclical weakness and rich valuations coupled with lack of earnings growth, bother the markets,” said Navneet Munot, chief investment officer at SBI Mutual Fund.

“The barrage of domestic flows have been supporting the market but we need to keep an eye on global developments and foreign flows as well,” warned Munot.

