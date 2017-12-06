Market Live: Sensex tanks over 150 points, Nifty near 10,050, bank, metal stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades lower by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,050. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 11.53 am ISTMarket update
- 11.48 am ISTSuven Life Sciences secures product patent from Eurasia, Norway
- 11.45 am ISTReliance Infra receives contracts worth Rs5,000 crore
- 11.03 am ISTMarket update
- 11.00 am ISTAviation stocks trade higher
- 10.58 am ISTBinani Industries shares rise
- 10.20 am ISTFertilizer companies shares gain on possible GST rate cut
- 10.17 am ISTDVDR selects Tata Communications as global IoT connectivity partner
- 10.15 am ISTDish TV India shares decline on quarterly result
- 10.13 am ISTRBI monetary policy today: What to watch for
- 9.31 am ISTBanking stocks trade lower
- 9.28 am ISTTata Steel shares fall on concerns over Thyssenkrupp deal
- 9.25 am ISTMetal stocks trade lower
- 9.21 am ISTSensex, Nifty open lower
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement due after 2.30pm. The rupee also opened marginally lower against the US dollar. Most of the analysts polled by Mint expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold for a prolonged period starting with its policy meeting on concerns of rising inflation. Shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries and Cipla rose, whereas Tata Steel, SBI and Adani Ports stocks traded lower. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.53 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 160.13 points, or 0.49%, to 32,642.31, while the Nifty 50 fell 64.85 points, or 0.64%, to 10,053.40.
- 11.48 am IST Suven Life Sciences secures product patent from Eurasia, NorwaySuven Life Sciences Ltd said it has secured a product patent from each Eurasia and Norway corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Shares surged 2.73% to Rs195.75.
- 10.20 am IST Fertilizer companies shares gain on possible GST rate cutShares in fertilizer companies gained on expectations that the government may cut duties on some fertilizer inputs. India fertilizers ministry will seek a cut in goods and services tax on ammonia and phosphoric acid from the current 18%, Bloomberg reported quoting chemicals and fertilizers minister Ananth Kumar said.Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 2.4%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains as much as 2.5%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 1%, National Fertilizers 1.6%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 2.3%, Mangalore Chemicals 3.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 1%
- 10.13 am IST RBI monetary policy today: What to watch forThe Reserve Bank of India will probably hold interest rates at a seven-year-low on Wednesday as growth recovers, while investors will focus on whether inflation has quickened decisively enough to signal future tightening.
RBI monetary policy today: What to watch for https://t.co/Exoo4NF3KA— Livemint (@livemint) December 6, 2017
- 9.28 am IST Tata Steel shares fall on concerns over Thyssenkrupp dealTata Steel Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs664 after Bloomberg reported that Germany’s biggest union has given Thyssenkrupp AG until 22 December to guarantee jobs and investments before the labour group will give its blessing to a joint venture with Tata Steel Ltd.
First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 09 26 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading RBI
