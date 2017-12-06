 Market Live: Sensex tanks over 150 points, Nifty near 10,050, bank, metal stocks fall - Livemint
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 11 57 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex tanks over 150 points, Nifty near 10,050, bank, metal stocks fall

BSE Sensex trades lower by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,050. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement due after 2.30pm. The rupee also opened marginally lower against the US dollar. Most of the analysts polled by Mint expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold for a prolonged period starting with its policy meeting on concerns of rising inflation. Shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries and Cipla rose, whereas Tata Steel, SBI and Adani Ports stocks traded lower. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.53 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 160.13 points, or 0.49%, to 32,642.31, while the Nifty 50 fell 64.85 points, or 0.64%, to 10,053.40.
    Graphic: Livemint
  • 11.48 am IST Suven Life Sciences secures product patent from Eurasia, NorwaySuven Life Sciences Ltd said it has secured a product patent from each Eurasia and Norway corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Shares surged 2.73% to Rs195.75.
  • 11.45 am IST Reliance Infra receives contracts worth Rs5,000 croreReliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has won two EPC contracts in Bangladesh together valued Rs5,000 crore. Shares rose 0.165 to Rs443.60.
  • 11.03 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 70.74 points, or 0.22%, to 32,731.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 33.80 points, or 0.33%, to 10,084.45.
  • 11.00 am IST Aviation stocks trade higherAviation stocks trades higher. Jet Airways India Ltd rose 2%, SpiceJet Ltd rose 1%, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 0.5%.
  • 10.58 am IST Binani Industries shares riseBinani Industries Ltd rose 8% to Rs100.10 after ET reported that Dalmia Bharat Cement has entered into an agreement with the Piramal Bain Resurgence Fund to bid for debt-laden Binani Cement Ltd.
  • 10.20 am IST Fertilizer companies shares gain on possible GST rate cutShares in fertilizer companies gained on expectations that the government may cut duties on some fertilizer inputs. India fertilizers ministry will seek a cut in goods and services tax on ammonia and phosphoric acid from the current 18%, Bloomberg reported quoting chemicals and fertilizers minister Ananth Kumar said.Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd rose 2.4%, Nagarjuna Fertilizers gains as much as 2.5%, Gujarat State Fertilizers 1%, National Fertilizers 1.6%, Zuari Agro Chemicals 2.3%, Mangalore Chemicals 3.5% and Chambal Fertilisers 1%
  • 10.17 am IST DVDR selects Tata Communications as global IoT connectivity partnerTata Communications shares rose 0.68% to Rs674.70 after the company said DVDR has selected Tata Communications as its global IoT connectivity partner
  • 10.15 am IST Dish TV India shares decline on quarterly resultDish TV India Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs79.10 after the company said it posted a net loss of Rs16 crore in September quarter from Rs70 crore a year ago. Revenues down 4% to Rs749 crore.
  • 10.13 am IST RBI monetary policy today: What to watch forThe Reserve Bank of India will probably hold interest rates at a seven-year-low on Wednesday as growth recovers, while investors will focus on whether inflation has quickened decisively enough to signal future tightening.
  • 9.31 am IST Banking stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell before RBI Policy. Punjab National Bank fell 1%, Yes Bank 0.8%, State Bank of India 0.7%, Bank of Baroda 0.7%, ICICI Bank 0.6%, HDFC Bank 0.5%.
  • 9.28 am IST Tata Steel shares fall on concerns over Thyssenkrupp dealTata Steel Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs664 after Bloomberg reported that Germany’s biggest union has given Thyssenkrupp AG until 22 December to guarantee jobs and investments before the labour group will give its blessing to a joint venture with Tata Steel Ltd.
  • 9.25 am IST Metal stocks trade lowerMetal stocks fell. Vedanta Ltd fell 2.5%, Hindalco Industries Ltd 2.2%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd 2.5%, National Aluminum Co Ltd 1.7%, Hindustan Zinc 1.7%, JSW Steel Ltd 1.7%.
  • 9.21 am IST Sensex, Nifty open lowerBSE Sensex opened lower by 87.86 points, or 0.27%, to 32,714.58, while the Nifty 50 fell 28.65 points, or 0.28%, to 10,089.60.
First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 09 26 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading RBI

