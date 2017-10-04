Natco Pharma shares jump 20% as partner Mylan gets USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug

At 10:45am, Natco Pharma’s stock was trading at Rs954.35 on the BSE, up 20% from the previous close. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd hit the upper circuit of 20% on Wednesday as its partner Mylan N.V. has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for generic version of multiple sclerosis drug copaxone.

At 10:45am, the Hyderabad-based company’s stock was trading at Rs954.35 on the BSE, up 20% from the previous close, while the benchmark Sensex index was up 0.4% at 31,629.23 points.

Mylan announced late Tuesday that it has got the USFDA approval for generic of Teva Pharmaceuticals’ copaxone injection in 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL strengths and will begin shipping of the product.

Copaxone is the most prescribed medicine for multiple sclerosis in the US with brand sales of about $700 million for 20 mg/mL dose and $3.64 billion for 40 mg/mL dose in the 12 months ending July, according to data from global healthcare information provider QuintilesIMS.

Mylan said in its press release that it was one of the first applicants to submit a substantially complete abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for copaxone generic, and hence, the company and other first filers may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US but FDA has not made a formal determination on exclusivity at this time.

Broking firm Edelweiss Securities said in a note on Wednesday that as per the agreement with Mylan, Natco will receive 30% profit share from the US company for the 20 mg product and 50% share for the 40 mg product.

“We were expecting launch (of 20 mg product) in Q4 FY18 (Jan-Mar) with $11 million of revenue (for Natco) in FY18. Given the earlier than expected launch, this could now contribute $25 million-$30 million in FY18 and around $55 million in FY19,” the brokerage said.

For the 40 mg product, the launch is likely to be a in the second half of fiscal year 2018-19 due to certain patent issues. This product could contribute $125 million to Natco’s revenue in FY19 and $250 million in FY20, Edelweiss said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has also filed application for its generic of copaxone injection and is likely to get a response from the USFDA for its 20 mg product in November.