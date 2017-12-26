 What a personal loan costs you: 27 December 2017 - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

What a personal loan costs you: 27 December 2017

Personal loan interest rates of some public and private sector banks
Last Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 05 14 PM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Latest News »

Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today. Here are some loan rates and other costs of the top private and public sector banks in India.

First Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 05 14 PM IST
Topics: personal loans EMI processing fee interest rates banks

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »