Rupee opens little changed against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday was trading little changed against the US dollar in the opening trade. The rupee opened at 64.62 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.52.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.43% compared to its previous close of 6.428%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

At its 7 June meeting, RBI’s one monetary policy committee (MPC) member had suggested a cut in the policy rate by 50 basis points citing reasons such as easing inflation expectations and low capacity utilization, Mint reported.

He was outvoted by the other five members who chose to leave the rate unchanged. However, the tone of the other members turned less hawkish as they indicated that they would prefer to wait and watch if inflation, which has eased below target, will stay the course, Mint report added.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.22% or 67.89 points to 31,351.53. So far this year, it has risen 17%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5%, while foreign investors bought $8.16 billion and $13.86 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher as oil’s rout shows signs of easing, improving risk sentiment and helping a rebound in a gauge of regional stock.

Japanese yen was up 0.27%, South Korean won 0.21%, Thai baht 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 97.496, down 0.07% from its previous close of 97.559.