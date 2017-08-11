Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Tata Motors extends losses

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened lower changed against the US dollar. The shares of Wipro, TCS and Lupin rose, whereas the shares of L&T and Tata Motors fell.

■ 9.37am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 252 points, or 0.80%, to 31,280, while the Nifty 50 falls 89 points, or 0.91%, to 9,731. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.36am: Prakash Industries Ltd fell 20%, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd 20% after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed a 7 August Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive against J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd and Prakash Industries Ltd labelling them suspected shell companies.

■ 9.30am: Tata Motors Ltd fell 5% to Rs362.65. The company on Wednesday reported lower then expected performance by its JLR led by higher than expected forex losses and significant increase in other expenses.

■ 9.25am: IFCI Ltd fell 10% to Rs21 after the company said its net loss widened to Rs317.90 crore in June quarter to Rs110.28 crore a year ago.

■ 9.15am: The rupee was trading at 64.26 a dollar, down 0.29% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.08. The rupee opened at 64.21 a dollar and touched a high of 64.27, a level last seen on 26 July.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.501%, a level last seen on 7 July, compared to its previous close of 6.466%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.51%, South Korean won 0.38%, China renminbi 0.35%, Indonesian rupiah 0.23%, Taiwan dollar 0.17%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1% and Thai baht 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.26%.