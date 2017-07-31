Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Larsen & Toubro shares rise nearly 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar. The shares of L&T, Kotak Bank, NTPC rose, whereas the shares of ITC and Sun Pharma fell.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 101 points, or 0.31%, to 32,411, while the Nifty 50 rises 33 points, or 0.33%, to 10,048.

■ 9.25am: Dena Bank shares fell 4.3% to Rs32.50 after the bank reported a loss of Rs132.65 crore in June quarter against Rs279.35 crore a year ago.

■ 9.20am: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2.7% to Rs1,190. The company on Friday posted a 46% increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter as lower tax expenses and reduced losses at subsidiaries helped counter a decline in margins and order inflows. It reported a group net profit of Rs893 crore for the quarter, up from Rs610 crore a year earlier. Gross revenue rose 10% year-on-year to Rs23,990 crore.

■ 9.18am: Central Bank of India fell 4.1% to Rs87.10 after the bank reported a loss of Rs576.76 crore in June quarter against Rs600 crore a year ago.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.10 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.13 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Friday’s close of 64.15.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.17%, Thai baht 0.17%, China renminbi 0.13%, China offshore 0.09%, Philippines peso 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05% and South Korean won 0.05%. However, Singapore dollar was down 0.06%.

■ 9.00am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.462%, compared to its previous close of 6.463%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.