Gold prices stay steady, silver prices climb Rs185

New Delhi: Silver prices climbed Rs185 to Rs40,450 per kg, tracking a firm trend overseas and increased offtake by consuming industries at the bullion market on Tuesday.

Gold prices, however, remained flat at Rs29,350 per 10 grams in scattered deals even as it weakened overseas.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices to positive global cues, and pick up in demand from industrial units and coin makers at the domestic spot market.

Globally, silver rose 0.12% to $17.33 an ounce, while gold fell 0.21% to $1,264.10 in Singapore.

In the national capital, silver ready shot up by Rs185 to Rs40,450 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs285 to Rs40,415 per kg.

Silver coins also spurted by Rs1,000 to Rs72,000 for buying and Rs73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

On the other hand, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity held steady at Rs29,350 and Rs29,200 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign too remained unaltered at Rs24,400 per piece of eight grams.