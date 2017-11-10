Opening bell: Asian stocks slip into losses; Just Dial, Reliance Industries in news

Asian markets slumped in the morning trade on uncertainty about US tax reform. Photo: Mint

Asian markets open lower

Asian markets slipped into losses in the morning trade on uncertainty about US tax reform, reports Reuters. Overnight US markets closed lower. S&P 500 at 2,584 is down 0.38%.

Google, Just Dial in deal talks

US internet giant Google is in talks with Mumbai-based service engine Just Dial to acquire its business, reports Business Standard.

Reliance Industries may buy part of Alok Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd may be looking to buy part of Alok Industries Ltd, reports The Economic Times. According to the report, the interest may be focused on the polyester yarn unit. The company is one of the large accounts identified by the central bank for bankruptcy proceedings, the report adds.

Reliance Jio rolls out cashback offer

Reliance Jio will start offering cashback and benefits totalling Rs2,599 from Friday to its Jio Prime members opting for recharge of Rs399 and above, channel partners of the company claimed, reports PTI.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio began to see a slowdown in subscriber additions while it continues to gain market share, reports Business Standard.

GST bonanza for firms, consumers on the anvil

The GST Council is likely to announce relief for consumers and big and small businesses at its meeting in Guwahati on Friday, reports Mint.

DLF, Mahindra & Mahindra earnings today

BPCL Ltd, DLF Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, NHPC Ltd, MRF Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Sobha Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the September quarter today.