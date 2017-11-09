HDFC Standard Life IPO subscribed 1.43 times so far on last day

HDFC Standard Life has set a price band of Rs275-290 per share. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd was subscribed 1.43 times so far on the last day of the share sale on Thursday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 314,340,400 shares against the total issue size of 219,759,218 shares, data from NSE showed.

The IPO was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the second day of the IPO. As of 5pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors in the HDFC Standard Life IPO was subscribed 3.69 times, while those for high net-worth individuals and retail investors were subscribed 50% and 36%, respectively.

The company has set a price band of Rs275-290 per share. The IPO, a pure offer for sale, will see the two promoters of the life insurer—Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) and Standard Life—sell 299.82 million shares, fetching Rs8,695 crore. At the upper end of the price band, HDFC Standard Life Insurance will be valued at Rs58,277 crore. The IPO will see a dilution of 14.92% stake.

In fiscal 2017, HDFC Standard Life’s new business premium grew 34% to Rs8,696.3 crore, from the previous year. As of 30 September, the firm had assets under management of Rs99,530 crore.

On Monday, as part of its anchor book allocation, HDFC Standard Life allotted shares worth Rs2,322 crore to institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds of Singapore government, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges. Other institutions that participated in the anchor book allocation included foreign investors such as T Rowe Price, Capital Group, Fidelity and Blackrock.

The HDFC Standard Life Insurance initial share sale is the fifth insurance IPO this year, after those of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, General Insurance Corp. of India Ltd (GIC Re) and The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

The HDFC Standard Life IPO is the third largest this year after GIC Re’s Rs11,372 crore and NIA’s Rs9,600 crore share sales.