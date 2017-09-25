Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 05 08 PM IST

Apollo Micro Systems files for IPO

Apollo Micro Systems files draft papers with Sebi to raise about Rs156 crore through an IPO
Apollo Micro Systems’ public issue comprises sale of the company’s equity shares aggregating up to Rs156 crore.

New Delhi: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise about Rs156 crore through an initial share-sale offer.

The public issue comprises sale of the company’s equity shares aggregating up to Rs156 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds of the issue would be used to meet additional working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

The Hyderabad-based company is in the business of designing, development and manufacturing of electronics and electro-mechanical systems including software. As per the draft papers, the company design, develop and specialise in the production of ruggedized custom built hardware and software solutions for the aerospace, defence, space, railways, automotive and home land security sectors.

