Last Modified: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 11 12 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty near 10,350, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto top gainers

BSE Sensex rises over 300 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,360. Here are the latest updates from the markets
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex shot up over 350 points after exit polls predicted a BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The impact was visible as all sectoral indices led by metal and capital goods. The Sensex climbed 1.07% to 33,605.11. It had gained 193.66 points in the previous session. The Nifty too went up 1.07% to 10,362.30. In the forex market, the rupee appreciated 23 paise to 64.11. Prominent gainers include Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T and Tata Steel. Globally, at other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.88%, while Shanghai Composite shed 0.485 in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng too fell 0.96%. The US Dow Jones ended 0.31% down on Thursday. (PTI) Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  •   IST Market updateBSE Sensex trades higher by 290.48 points, or 0.87%, to 33,537.18, while the Nifty 50 rose 92.75 points, or 0.90%, to 10,344.85
  •   IST Shalby shares trade lower on market debutShares of Shalby Ltd has made a weak market debut. The group, which runs a multi-specialty hospital chain, was listed at Rs237 per share compared to the issue price of Rs248. At 11am, the stock was trading 1.25% lower at Rs244.90 on the BSE, while benchmark Sensex index rose 0.84% to 33,525.35 points. The stock touched a high and a low of 254.65 and 236.20 a share, respectively
  •   IST Banking stocks riseBanking stocks trading higher. Bank of India rose 3.8%, Indian Bank 2.7%, HDFC Bank 2.6%, Syndicate Bank 2.5%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.4%, IDBI Bank 2.3%, Yes Bank 2.1%, Union Bank 2.1%, Andhra Bank 2.1%, Punjab National Bank 2.1%, Allahabad Bank 2.1%, Bank of Baroda 1.7%, State Bank of India 1.3%.
  • 10 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex trades higher by 333.52 points, or 1.00%, to 33,580.22, while the Nifty 50 rose 112.20 points, or 1.09%, to 10,364.30.
  • 9.57 am IST Gujarat-based companies’ shares riseGujarat-based companies surged after exit polls showed that Bharatiya Janata Party will retain its government in the state. Adani Ports rose 2.4%, Adani Enterprises Ltd 3.3%, Adani Power 2.5%, Adani Transmission 3.6%, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers rose 3.1%, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd 3.5%, Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd 2.5%, Gujarat Hotels Ltd 3.2% and Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd 2.6%.
  • 9.55 am IST HDFC Bank shares gainHDFC Bank Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs1,876, while HDFC Ltd rose 0.6% to Rs1,719.55. Both HDFC Bank and HDFC said that its board will meet on 19 and 20 December, respectively, to consider a fund-raising proposal.
  • 9.53 am IST Astrazeneca Pharma shares rise on India import nodAstrazeneca Pharma India Ltd rose 3.4% to Rs1,151.60 after the company said it got a nod for its diabetes drug import.
  • 9.28 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex trades higher by 267.16 points, or 0.80%, to 33,513.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 96.70 points, or 0.94%, to 10,348.80.
