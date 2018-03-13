NTPC launches $400 million bonds

NTPC’s Singrauli thermal power station at Shaktinagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The bonds worth $400 million at 4.5%, due in 2028, will be issued as part of $6 billion medium-term note programme by NTPC. Photo: Harikrishna Katragadda/ Mint

New Delhi: State-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Tuesday said it will raise $400 million through 10-year dollar-denominated bonds that carry 4.5% interest.

The bonds, part of $6 billion fund raising plan, will be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd and India International Exchange IFSC.

In a BSE filing, NTPC said the funds would be used for capital expenditure of the ongoing as well as new projects, coal mining projects and renovation and modernisation.

As per the Union Budget, NTPC’s capital expenditure is planned at Rs23,000 crore for the next financial year compared to Rs28,000 crore in 2017-18.

The funds raised through this issue would be used for projects in India only.

In a separate filing, the company said the third unit of 800 MW of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station (3 x 800 MW) has been commissioned on 12 March, 2018. With this, the total commissioned capacity of the station has become 2400 MW.