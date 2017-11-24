BSE to auction investment limits for Rs4,000 crore government bonds

A mock bidding session would also be conducted on Monday to check the system’s performance. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it will auction investment limits on Monday, enabling foreign investors to purchase government bonds nearly worth Rs4,000 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ebidxchange platform from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (worth Rs3,930 crore) for FII/FPI/ sub-accounts shall be conducted on 27 November 2017 on exchange’s ‘ebidxchange’ platform,” BSE said.

A mock bidding session would also be conducted on that day to check the system’s performance, it added. Earlier this month, the government bond had attracted bids to the tune of Rs3,666 crore from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in an auction of investment limits for such securities, much higher than Rs2,169 crore that was on offer.