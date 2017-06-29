Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty jump, Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on stock market debut

Mumbai: The Sensex headed up on Thursday surging 160 points as investors welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to give ‘in-principle’ nod to disinvestment of Air India, a sign the government is not shying away from bold reforms. A firm trend in Asia brought risk appetite back. Speculators went about covering their short positions in anticipation of more reforms, today being the expiry of June futures and options derivative contracts. The 30-share index, which had lost 456.42 points in the previous three sessions, rose 159.85 points, or 0.51%, to 30,994.17.

All sectors were in the green. Realty, metal and capital goods led the upmove, with gains of up to 1.16%. The NSE Nifty too went higher by 47.10 points, or 0.50%, to 9,538.35. Traders said market sentiment improved largely in line with a better trend at other Asian markets, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street. A fresh spell of buying by domestic and retail investors after selling shares for several sessions and recovery in the rupee contributed to the lift. Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, M&M and L&T stayed in the lead, rising by up to 3.07%.

■ 10.25am: Credit Analysis and Research (CARE) Ltd on Thursday witnessed a block deals in which around 2.6 million shares or 8.8% stake of the company changed hands in a single block deal. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not know. Following this, the shares of Credit Analysis and Research Ltd surged as much as 16.2%.

■ 10.00am: Shares of Eris Lifesciences Ltd rose 4% on debut on Thursday after its Rs1,741.1 crore initial public offer (IPO) received a subscription of more than 3 times when it closed earlier this month.

■ 9.32am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 160 points, or 0.52%, to 30,994, while the Nifty 50 rises 48 points, or 0.51%, to 9,540.

■ 9.30am: Axis Bank Ltd rose 2% to Rs501. The bank said in a notice to BSE that it had exposure to eight accounts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised on initiating insolvency resolution process. The bank said total fund-based outstanding of bank on these accounts was Rs5,071 crore; non-fund based outstanding was Rs212 crore.

■ 9.27am: Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) Ltd fell 5% to Rs76.65. The government will sell over 2.75 crore equity shares in RCF on 29-30 June for about Rs200 crore as part of its plan to divest shares in PSUs.

■ 9.25am: Care Ratings and Research Ltd rose 6% to Rs1,515 after a huge block deal. Around 2.6 million shares or 8.8% stake of the company changed hands, according to Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.20am: Godrej Industries Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs626 after the company said it participated in the initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) by way of proposed sale of such number of equity shares in GAVL up to Rs400 crore.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.47 a dollar, up 0.15% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.55.

■ 9.10am: Amtek group stocks trade higher. Amtek Auto Ltd shares rise 5%, Metalyst Forgings Ltd shares rise 5%, Castex Technologies Ltd 11%, JMT Auto Ltd 10%.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.497% compared to its previous close of 6.498%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher after central bankers around the world signalled that interest rates may need to rise with the global economy solid enough to withstand tighter financial conditions. South Korean won was up 0.42%, China renminbi 0.3%, China offshore 0.22%, Taiwan dollar 0.2%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit 0.05%.

■ 8.50am: US markets closed higher. S&P 500 gained 0.88% to 2,440 on gains in shares of financial services companies. Tracking the cues Asian markets opened with gains.

With inputs from PTI