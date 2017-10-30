Market Live: Sensex touches new high, Nifty rises above 10,350, auto stocks gain
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The shares of ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel rose, whereas the shares of Dr Reddy’s and Kotak Bank fell.
■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 112.25 points, or 0.34%, to 33,269.47, while the Nifty 50 rose 38.30 points, or 0.37%, to 10,361.35.
■ 9.23am: Banking stocks trading higher. Syndicate Bank rose 3.6%, Punjab National Bank 3.4%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.7%, Bank of India 2.7%, Bank of India 2.1%, Indian Bank 1.9%, Allahabad Bank 1.7%, Union Bank of India 1.7%, Yes Bank 1.7%, Corporation Bank 1.7% and Central Bank of India 1.6%.
■ 9.20am: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd rose 4.5% to Rs2,240.65 after Mint reported that IDFC Ltd and Shriram Group are unlikely to extend the exclusive negotiation period for their proposed merger, which is ending on 8 November.
■ 9.17am: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 1.2% to Rs8,215.20. Maruti’s profit rose 3.4% to Rs2,484.3 crore, from Rs2,401.5 crore a year ago. Net sales rose 21.8% to Rs21,428.1 crore, largely because of a better product mix that helped increase what the company earned from every car it sold. Maruti sold a total of 492,118 vehicles during the quarter, up about 18% from a year ago.
■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.92 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.90 against the dollar, up 0.24% from its Friday’s close of 65.05.
■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.819% compared to its previous close of 6.805%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher ahead of the expected announcement of the new federal reserve chair. According to a Bloomberg report, President Trump favours Jerome Powell for the next chair of the Federal Reserve. South Korean won was up 0.58%, Taiwan dollar 0.30%, Indonesian rupiah 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.14%, China renminbi 0.10%, Japanese Yen 0.1%, China offshore 0.07% and Malaysian ringgit rose 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.812, down 0.11% from its previous close of 94.916.
