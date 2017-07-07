Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.75 a dollar, up 0.05% from its Thursday’s close of 64.78.
Latest News »
- Spic Macay: The banyan tree of Indian culture
- Assess North Korea trade fairly, says China daily after Donald Trump tweet
- India officials trek through villages to map rising joblessness
- Bank credit contracts in April-May in worst performance in last five years
- A.D. Singh: Sangria, sushi and all that jazz
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday strengthened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.74 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.73 and 64.75, respectively. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.75 a dollar, up 0.05% from its Thursday’s close of 64.78.
More From Livemint »
Traders are cautious ahead of the June US employment report due Friday.
Domestic bond yield gained following global bond yields after a hawkish shift by central bankers. Investors continue to adjust to comments by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi last week that spurred speculation policy makers will announce a tapering of bond purchases before the end of the year.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.549%, compared to its previous close of 6.538%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.06% or 18.96 points to 31,388.30. So far this year, it has risen 17.26%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.85%, while foreign investors bought $8.21 billion and $14.15 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter »
Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was down 0.4%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%, Thai baht 0.05% and China offshore 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.08% and Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.91, down 0.08% from its previous close of 96.29.