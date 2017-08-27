Term plan premiums
Annual premiums for term plans from different insurance companies
Latest News »
- Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao: Regulation shouldn’t suit a new entrant’s ambitions
- Apple’s India manufacturing plans hang in the balance
- Work on Carmichael project to begin in October: Gautam Adani
- 1 bn bank accounts set to be linked to 1 bn Aadhaar numbers, says Arun Jaitley
- India saw most deaths due to respiratory illnesses in children under 5 in 2015: study
These are the premium rates for a sum assured of Rs1 crore across three age categories for a pure term insurance policy. Policy term is 30, 25 and 20 years, respectively.
First Published: Sun, Aug 27 2017. 11 24 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share