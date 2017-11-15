Gold recovers on fresh demand, global events

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to end at Rs29,725 per 10 grams against Rs29,545 earlier in Mumbai. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices recovered at the domestic bullion market in Mumbai on Wednesday on fresh demand from jewellery stockists supported by bullish overseas cues.

However, silver maintained its rising trend and firmed up by Rs265 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) rose by Rs180 per 10 grams to settle at Rs29,575 as against Tuesday’s closing level of Rs29,395 per 10 grams.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to end at Rs29,725 per 10 grams against Rs29,545 earlier. Silver (.999 fineness) surged by Rs265 to finish at Rs39,725 as compared to Rs39,460 on Tuesday.

Globally, gold prices rose for the third day, helped by a weaker dollar and falling US bond yields ahead of inflation data later that could influence how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,285.62 an ounce at early trade, taking gains this week to 0.7%.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.7% at $17.13 an ounce.