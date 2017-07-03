NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: Sebi chief
NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but Sebi has delayed approval as it probes NSE’s disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers
New Delhi: India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Ajay Tyagi, on Monday.
NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but Sebi has delayed approval as it probes the NSE’s disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.
Tyagi told reporters in the sidelines of an event that the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials. Reuters