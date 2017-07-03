Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 01 33 PM IST

NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials: Sebi chief

NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but Sebi has delayed approval as it probes NSE’s disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers

Manoj Kumar
A file photo of Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Mint
A file photo of Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Ajay Tyagi, on Monday.

NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but Sebi has delayed approval as it probes the NSE’s disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.

More From Livemint »

    Tyagi told reporters in the sidelines of an event that the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials. Reuters

    First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 01 33 PM IST
    Topics: NSE NSE IPO initial public offer Sebi Ajay Tyagi

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share