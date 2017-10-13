Market Live: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 10,100, Bharti Airtel shares up 6%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened more than 100 points higher on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty also rose above 10,100 in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar to hit near three-week high. The shares of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Steel rose, whereas the shares of ONGC and Adani Ports fell.

Consumer price index-based inflation for September stood at 3.3% from its revised figure for August—the provisional retail inflation for August was 3.36%. India’s factory output rebounded strongly to a nine-month high of 4.3% in August versus 0.9% in July and 4% a last year.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.23am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 135.93 points, or 0.42%, to 32,318.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 30.55 points, or 0.30%, to 10,126.95.

■ 9.20am: Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 6.2% to Rs425, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd hit 10% upper circuit for the second session, while Tata Communications Ltd rose 2% after Tata Sons Ltd said that it will sell its consumer mobile business to India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd virtually for free, as part of the group chairman’s strategy to exit businesses which have been a prolonged drag and have little visibility of future profits.

■ 9.17am: Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1% to Rs882 ahead of its September quarter earnings. Stand-alone quarterly net profit is likely to increase to Rs8,687.5 crore on revenue of Rs66,088 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of seven analysts.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.95 a dollar and touched a high of 64.91—a level last seen on 25 September. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.92 against the dollar, up 0.23% from its Thursday’s close of 65.09.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.722%, compared to its previous close of 6.741%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.34%, Japanese yen 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, China Offshore 0.11%, China renminbi 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.09%, Thai Baht 0.08%. However, Singapore dollar was down 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.97, down 0.10% from its previous close of 93.057.