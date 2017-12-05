Gold prices rebound on jewellers’ buying

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity bounced back by Rs50 each to Rs30,250 and Rs30,100 per 10 grams, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices recovered by Rs50 to Rs30,250 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Tuesday on mild buying by local jewellers, shrugging off a weak trend overseas. Silver, however, held steady at Rs39,000 per kg in limited deals from industrial units.

Traders said scattered buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market mainly helped gold prices to recover, but a weak trend overseas capped the rise. Globally, gold rate fell 0.06% to $1,274.80 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity bounced back by Rs50 each to Rs30,250 and Rs30,100 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs300 in Monday’s trade. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,600 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready ended steady at Rs39,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery declined by Rs60 to Rs37,510 per kg. Silver coins, however, remained flat at Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.