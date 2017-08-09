SIS to make market debut tomorrow

The initial share sale offer of SIS (Security and Intelligence Services) was subscribed 7 times.

New Delhi: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) will make its stock market debut on Thursday after concluding its initial share sale offer last week.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 5.64 times, non institutional investors 1.66 times and retail investors 19.51 times.

The company had set Rs805-815 per share as the price band for the IPO. The company provides security solutions and business support services to a wide range of customers across India and Australia.

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Holdings Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited were the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.