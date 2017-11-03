RIL to raise Rs5,000 crore debt

RIL said the net proceeds of the issue will be utilized inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plans to raise Rs5,000 crore debt through private placement of non-convertible debt instruments, the company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Friday.

“The net proceeds of the issue will be utilized inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business,” RIL said in the statement.