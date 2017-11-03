 RIL to raise Rs5,000 crore debt - Livemint
RIL to raise Rs5,000 crore debt

Reliance Industries plans to raise Rs5,000 crore debt through private placement of non-convertible debt instruments, the company said in a filing with the stock exchange
Kalpana Pathak
RIL said the net proceeds of the issue will be utilized inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business. Photo: Reuters
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plans to raise Rs5,000 crore debt through private placement of non-convertible debt instruments, the company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Friday. 

“The net proceeds of the issue will be utilized inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business,” RIL said in the statement. 

 

