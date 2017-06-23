Rupee trades little changed against US dollar in opening trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.58 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 64.60.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.457% compared to its previous close of 6.428%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.20% or 62.87 points to 31,353.61. So far this year, it has risen 17.5%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.13%, while foreign investors bought $8.15 billion and $13.98 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.15%, China renminbi 0.12%, China offshore 0.09% and Indonesian rupiah 0.05%. However, Philippines peso and Thai baht were up 0.06% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 97.49, down 0.11% from its previous close of 97.593.