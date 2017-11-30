 Bitcoin crashes to below $10,000 - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 02 01 AM IST

Bitcoin crashes to below $10,000

Bitcoin prices have plunged below $10,000, after hitting record high just shy of $11,400 on the Bitstamp trading platform.
Reuters
Bitcoin had surged past $10,000 and then $11,000 within 12 hours on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin had surged past $10,000 and then $11,000 within 12 hours on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Bitcoin prices have plunged below $10,000, after hitting record high just shy of $11,400 on the Bitstamp trading platform. The cryptocurrency had surged past $10,000 and then $11,000 within 12 hours on Monday.

First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 01 59 AM IST
Topics: bitcoin bitcoin price bitcoin crash bitcoin trading Bitstamp

