Bitcoin crashes to below $10,000
Bitcoin prices have plunged below $10,000, after hitting record high just shy of $11,400 on the Bitstamp trading platform.
Bitcoin prices have plunged below $10,000, after hitting record high just shy of $11,400 on the Bitstamp trading platform. The cryptocurrency had surged past $10,000 and then $11,000 within 12 hours on Monday.
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 01 59 AM IST
