Silver prices weaken on global cues, gold rates steady

Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity ruled flat at Rs30,850 and Rs30,700 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Silver prices dropped Rs100 to Rs41,400 per kg at the bullion market on Monday due to reduced offtake by industrial units and weak global trends. Gold prices held steady at Rs30,850 per 10 gram in scattered deals.

Traders attributed the slide in silver prices to negative global cues amid reduced offtake by industrial units. Globally, silver fell 0.03% to $17.40 an ounce, while gold rates rose 0.08% to $1,304.30 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, silver ready declined by Rs100 to Rs41,400 per kg, while weekly-based delivery strengthened by Rs80 to Rs40,480 per kg on speculative buying. Silver coins however continued to be traded at previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity ruled flat at Rs30,850 and Rs30,700 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs50 in Saturday’s trade. Sovereign too held steady at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.