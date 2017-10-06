Tata Steel shares jump nearly 5%, market cap rises by Rs3,031 crore

Tata Steel shares gained 4.73% to settle at Rs691.40 on BSE. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Steel on Friday rose by nearly 5% after the company said its saleable steel production in the country rose 18% to 5.98 million tonnes (MT) in April-September this year.

The stock gained 4.73% to settle at Rs691.40 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.10% to Rs693.90. The scrip was the top performer among the 30-share index. At NSE, the company shares soared 4.60% to end at Rs691.45.

The company’s market valuation rose by Rs3,030.87 crore to Rs67,149.87 crore. In terms of equity volume, 6.30 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 94 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Tata Steel on Thursday said its saleable steel production in the country rose 18% to 5.98 MT in April-September this year compared to 5.06 MT in the same period last year. The saleable steel output in July-September quarter of the current fiscal was at 3.02 MT (provisional) against 2.72 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Tata Steel said in a statement.

“September quarter 2017-18 sales registered a volume growth of 12% quarter-on-quarter and 17% year-on-year,” the statement said.