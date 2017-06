Eris Lifesciences to make stock market debut tomorrow

New Delhi: Eris Lifesciences is set to debut on the stock market on Thursday after concluding its initial public offer (IPO) last week.

The company’s IPO was subscribed 3.29 times during 16-20 June. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 4.68 times, non institutional investors 45% and retail investors 3.51 times.

The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs600- 603. The book running lead managers to the offer were Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India and Credit Suisse Securities (India).

Eris Lifesciences is into manufacturing of branded pharmaceutical products in select therapeutic areas.