 Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87
Last Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Ravindra N. Sonavane
The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Photo: Mint
The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in a thinly-traded market on the first day of 2018.

The rupee opened at 63.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87.

Most of the global and Asian markets are closed due to New Year.

In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.06%, or 21.30 points, to 34,078.13

First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 09 14 AM IST
Topics: Rupee US dollar trading forex rupee vs dollar

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »