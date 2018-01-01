Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in a thinly-traded market on the first day of 2018.

The rupee opened at 63.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87.

Most of the global and Asian markets are closed due to New Year.

In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.06%, or 21.30 points, to 34,078.13