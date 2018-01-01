Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87
Last Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in a thinly-traded market on the first day of 2018.
The rupee opened at 63.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.86 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 63.87.
Most of the global and Asian markets are closed due to New Year.
In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.326%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex rose 0.06%, or 21.30 points, to 34,078.13
First Published: Mon, Jan 01 2018. 09 14 AM IST
Topics: Rupee US dollar trading forex rupee vs dollar
Latest News »
- Trai recommendations on ease of doing business in broadcast sector by January-end
- Market Live: Sensex trades above 34000, Nifty near 10520, Tata Motors, SBI, L&T top gainers
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ tops $1 billion worldwide
- Markets to focus on auto stocks, macro data in first week of 2018
- North Korea signals Olympics truce, seeks talks with Seoul
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution