Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, NTPC shares fall over 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Tuesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in morning hours. The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar. The shares of Tata Steel and Lupin rose, whereas the shares of HUL, Sun Pharma and NTPC fell.

■ 9.36am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 183 points, or 0.58%, to 31,568, while the Nifty 50 fell 53 points, or 0.53%, to 9,860.

■ 9.30am: NTPC Ltd fell 3.4% to Rs167.50 after the government said it will sell a 5% stake in top power producer NTPC Ltd through a stock market auction, with a greenshoe option to sell another 5% in a deal that could raise up to $2.2 billion.

■ 9.25am: RBL Bank Ltd rose 5% to Rs525 after a huge block deal. Around 5% stake or 18.90 million shares of the bank changed hands in two block deals, according to Bloomberg report.

■ 9.22am: Reliance Infrastructure rose 4.1% to Rs503.10 after ET reported that Greenko is in talks with the company to acquire its Mumbai electricity business for enterprise value of $1.75-$2 billion.

■ 9.20am: Thyrocare Technologies Ltd rose 2.4% to Rs688.50 after a huge block deal on Monday. Reliance Mutual Fund bought 1.13m shares; Birla Sun Life MF bought 1m shares; Norwest Venture sold 5m shares, according to BSE data.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 63.94 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.94 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Monday’s close of 63.91.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.572%, a level last seen on 6 June, compared to its previous close of 6.568%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.53%, Philippines peso 0.23%, Taiwan dollar 0.14% and Singapore dollar fell 0.11%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.44%, China offshore 0.14% and China renminbi 0.1%.