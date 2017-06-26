Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 09 12 AM IST

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Trading in Indian markets will resume on Tuesday

Reuters
The broader NSE index fell 0.57% on Friday, closing at its lowest since 25 May. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.49%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Mumbai: India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index fell 0.57% on Friday, closing at its lowest since 25 May. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.49%.

The new 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 6.46%, while the rupee strengthened to 64.52 per dollar from its 64.59 close on Thursday.

First Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 08 52 AM IST
Topics: Indian markets BSE NSE trading bonds

