Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Mumbai: India’s stocks, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index fell 0.57% on Friday, closing at its lowest since 25 May. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.49%.
The new 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 6.46%, while the rupee strengthened to 64.52 per dollar from its 64.59 close on Thursday.
