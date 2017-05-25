S&P downgrades Glenmark’s rating outlook to negative on weak cash flow

So far in 2017, Glenmark shares have declined 31.1%, whereas the Sensex has gained 15.5%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Global ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Thursday downgraded drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s outlook to negative from stable on concerns over weak cash flows due to slower revenue growth. However, the agency has maintained the corporate credit rating of the company at ‘BB’.

Shares of the company fell 3.2% to Rs611.95 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex rose 1.5% to record high of 30,750.03 points.

So far in 2017, Glenmark shares have declined 31.1%, whereas the Sensex has gained 15.5%.

“The negative outlook reflects the risk of delayed deleveraging for Glenmark, resulting in a ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 2.8x in fiscal 2018, against our previous expectation of below 2.0x,” the ratings agency said in a release. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

S&P expects the company to continue registering negative free operating cash flow on the back of relatively slower revenue growth with profitability constrained by natural price erosion in products in the US, and elevated research and development (R&D) spend and capital expenditure (capex). The US is the biggest market for the pharmaceutical firm.

In 2016-17, Glenmark’s consolidated revenue rose 19.7% to Rs9,185.68 crore against Rs7,649.58 crore in 2015-16.

Glenmark’s management had guided that it will reduce its debt in 2016-17, banking on the opportunity presented by the exclusive marketing rights for generic cholesterol drug Zetia in the US. Instead, its net debt increased to Rs3,667 crore as of 31 March from Rs3,278 crore a year ago.

“We expect slower revenue growth in fiscal 2018 from fiscal 2017 levels due to continuing generic price compression in US market, only partial contribution of generic Zetia exclusivity revenues, and significant dependence on new approvals in the US, which could constrain growth in the case of any delays,” the ratings agency said.

S&P believes the company will be able to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of below 3x but a rating downgrade is likely if the ratio rises above 3x on account of lower-than-expected revenue growth and negative working capital movement.

“We may also lower the rating if we see working capital needs, capex, acquisitions or shareholder remuneration divert cash flow away from the stated purpose of debt reduction such that the currently expected leverage profile seems unattainable,” S&P said.