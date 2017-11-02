Khadim India IPO sees 7% subscription so far on first day

Khadim India aiming to raise Rs543 crore through the IPO. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Khadim India Ltd’s initial public offering has been subscribed 7% so far on the first day of share sale on Thursday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 1.15pm, the IPO received bids for 342,780 shares against the total issue size of 5,073,006 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO will close on 6 November.

With a price band of Rs745-750 apiece, the footwear retailer is aiming to raise Rs543 crore through the share sale. Analysts say that the IPO is reasonably priced.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for prepayment or scheduled repayment of all or a portion of term loans and working capital facilities availed by the company.

The company has a strong presence in eastern India and has positioned itself as an affordable brand. It has 853 branded exclusive retail stores in 23 states and one Union territory.

Due to lower quantity and high-quality products, the company outsources its production to vendors and procures 85% of its requirement from them. The company caters to customers who shop at multi-brand outlets (MBOs) through distribution network. It has manufacturing facilities at Panpur and Kasba (in West Bengal) and four distribution centres across India.