Rupee weakens against US dollar ahead of GDP, fiscal deficit data

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.039%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar ahead of the key fiscal deficit and gross domestic product (GDP) data due after 5.30pm on Thursday.

The rupee opened at 64.57 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.32.

According to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates, gross value added (GVA) likely rose 6.3% in the July-September quarter from 5.6% a quarter ago, while GDP will be at 6.5% from 5.7% last quarter.

Traders are also cautious ahead of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) meeting. Opec and Russia are ready to extend their oil production cuts until the end of next year to ensure global stockpiles keep falling and prices maintain recent gains, Bloomberg reported.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.13%, or 42.51 points, to 33,661.10. So far this year, it has gained 26.26%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.039%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.4%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.94 billion and $22.60 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.97%, Philippines peso 0.22%, Thai baht 0.17%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.1% and Japanese yen fell 0.05%. However, China renminbi was up 0.16%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.14, down 0.02%, from its previous close of 93.164.